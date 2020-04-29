Above-Average Hurricane Season Could Further Challenge Government’s Pandemic Response

America’s weather predictors have released information derived from cutting edge computer model forecasts that predict the 2020 hurricane season may be more intense than usual due to warmer waters in the Atlantic Ocean, citing other factors as well. The hurricane season that begins on June 1 may also pose a serious threat to combatting the COVID-19 outbreak as the two threats combine, catastrophic weather and a global pandemic.

Although governments a the industry, federal and state level, as well as the armed services and Federal Emergency Management Agency, conduct scenario planning that assesses situations such as the one the US may face, experts state that disaster management organizations are inadequately equipped for the combined disasters. IBM data and assets predict that 18 named storms, nine hurricanes, and four major hurricanes will occur during hurricane season this year.

