Earlier this week, nine House Republicans introduced legislation that would codify a range of federal research efforts combatting COVID-19, as well as strategically boosting the technology capabilities of the government to foresee future health threats. The bill, which was introduced by Rep. Frank Lucas as well as eight other co-sponsors, is titled the Computing Opportunities to Vanquish Infectious Diseases Research Act of 2020 (COVID Research Act).

The bill initiates a standing advisory committee and an interagency group that is focused specifically on emerging infectious diseases. The bill would also grant the Energy Department’s Infectious Diseases Research Program $50 million for efforts over the next several years. The bill primarily aims to coordinate federal programs for emerging infectious disease data acquisition, as well as its forecasting, analysis, and situational awareness.

Read More: Republican Lawmakers Propose Bill to Support Government COVID-19 Research Effort