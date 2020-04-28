The online shopping and home delivery industries have experienced an influx over the past several weeks as people socially isolate and telecommute. Threat actors have been capitalizing on this recent adjustment, creating new scams luring victims through fake Coronavirus delivery issue emails. The emails contain malicious links or open malware. Kaspersky stated that the new ware of phishing scams utilizing COVID-19 themes are impersonating popular shipping carriers such as FedEx, UPS, and DHL.

In at least one instance, the threat actors impersonating DHL and claim a package was being held from the customer due to the government lockdown. The email then asks the users to make corrections to a fraudulent attached shipping document that then installs the Bsymen Trojan.

Read More: Fake Fedex and UPS delivery issues used in COVID-19 phishing