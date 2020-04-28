CyberNews Briefs

Fake Fedex and UPS delivery issues used in COVID-19 phishing

28 Apr 2020 OODA Analyst

The online shopping and home delivery industries have experienced an influx over the past several weeks as people socially isolate and telecommute. Threat actors have been capitalizing on this recent adjustment, creating new scams luring victims through fake Coronavirus delivery issue emails. The emails contain malicious links or open malware. Kaspersky stated that the new ware of phishing scams utilizing COVID-19 themes are impersonating popular shipping carriers such as FedEx, UPS, and DHL.

In at least one instance, the threat actors impersonating DHL and claim a package was being held from the customer due to the government lockdown. The email then asks the users to make corrections to a fraudulent attached shipping document that then installs the Bsymen Trojan.

Read More: Fake Fedex and UPS delivery issues used in COVID-19 phishing

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

Mosque’s makeshift morgue shows virus toll on UK minorities

April 28, 2020

China is installing surveillance cameras outside people’s front doors … and sometimes inside their homes

April 28, 2020
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2