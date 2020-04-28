Collection of South Korean, U.S. Payment Cards Emerges on Underground Market

Group-IB reported that approximately 400,000 US and South Korean payment card records have emerged on a popular darknet card shop earlier this month. The collection, which was published on April 9, represents the largest sale of South Korean records on the Dark Web this year. Group-IB also warns that it shows the increasing popularity of APAC-issues card dumps on these types of forums.

According to Group-IB, the total number of records in the database is 397,365, priced at $1,985,835; $5 per record. The marketplace, called Joker’s Stash, boasts a 30-40% validity rate. The database contains Track 2 information such as bank identification number, account number, and expiration date. Some of the uploaded records also contain card verification value (CVV) as well. This data is typically harvested from compromised POS terminals, ATM skimmers, or breached payment systems, according to Group-IB. The company stated that roughly 50% of the records are from South Korean consumers while the remaining 50% are from the US.

