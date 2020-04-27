Global RiskNews Briefs

Thousands demonstrate against Israeli coalition deal

Over the weekend, several thousand Israelis marched in Tel Aviv to demonstrate against the unity government deal reached last week between two opposing parties lead by current Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Benny Gantz, leader of the Blue and White Party. The protesters oppose having Netanyahu remain prime minister as long as he is a criminal suspect as he prepares to go on trial, facing corruption charges.

The next month will consist of Netanyahu facing trial on charges of fraud, breach of trust, and accepting bribes. The protesters wore face masks, waved Israeli flags, and donned signs that accuse Netanyahu of corruption. Gantz and Netanyahu signed the unity government agreement after weeks of negotiations, forming a national emergency government that aims to navigate the country through the COVID-19 outbreak.

