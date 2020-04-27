NASA Engineers Rapidly Create Ventilator Tailored to Treat COVID-19 Patients

NASA engineers at the Jet Propulsion Laboratory have channeled efforts to rapidly-produce a new high-pressure ventilator that caters specifically to patients fighting the COVID-19 virus with milder symptoms. This will allow for traditional ventilators to be used on those experiencing more severe symptoms. The new technology is called Ventilator Intervention Technology Accessible Locally (VITAL).

VITAL passed a crucial test on Tuesday of last week, and the FDA is now assessing the device under a fast-track emergency use authorization. In just 37 days, NASA engineers were able to collaborate to produce the technology, stating that the project had been both exciting and exhausting.

