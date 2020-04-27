Italy’s PM outlines lockdown easing measures

After declining numbers of cases over the past few weeks, Italy has outlined its plans to ease restrictions after seven weeks of lockdown due to the COVID-19 outbreak within the nation, which has been the hardest-hit European country. Starting on May 4, Italians will be allowed to visit relatives in small numbers, and parks, factories, and building sites will reopen. This week, the country reported its lowest daily death toll in weeks with 260 new virus-related deaths on Sunday. In total, Italy has experienced over 26,600 deaths as a result of the virus.

People will be allowed to move about their own regions, however, they will still be banned from traveling between regions. Funerals will resume with a maximum of 15 attendees, and officials have stated that they should be carried out outdoors. Bars and restaurants will be open for takeaway services rather than just delivery, however, food may not be consumed within the vicinity of the restaurant. On June 1, most hairdressers, beauty salons, bars, and restaurants are set to reopen for dine-in services while retail shops, museums, and libraries will open on May 18.

