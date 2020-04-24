Global RiskNews Briefs

Wuhan is on a slow path back to normality after 76-day coronavirus lockdown

24 Apr 2020 OODA Analyst

Wuhan, China, the first city in the world to go into lockdown amid a rapidly spreading COVID-19 outbreak, has been struggling to return to normalcy after months of fear and anxiety. The end of the lockdown, which lasted 76 days, has left citizens worried about a second outbreak and businesses struggling to remain afloat with the financial burden of being shut down for almost three months.

The first known cases of the virus were detected in Wuhan around mid-December. In late January, the number of COVID-19 cases caused the Chinese government to issue a shutdown for the entire city of Wuhan and much of the surrounding Hubei province. After weeks of decreasing numbers of new cases and deaths, the city has finally been relieved of shelter in place orders, however, social distancing efforts remain of utmost importance. As of Wednesday, the outbreak appears to be under control with no new cases or deaths reported in Hubei.

