The Pentagon Will Use AI to Predict Panic Buying, COVID-19 Hotspots

The Joint Artificial Intelligence Center (JAIC) plans to use AI to combat the COVID-19 pandemic by using the technology to predict hotspots and other related logistics or supply-chain problems. The JAIC has built a prototype AI tool that incorporates a variety of data streams to achieve this goal. The chief technical officer of the agency stated that the JAIC is looking ahead, into the future of COVID-19 through the AI tool.

Supply chains have suffered due to the months-long shut down in China, and other supply chain shortages have caused grocery stores across the US to experience a lack of necessities, such as toilet paper. The AI tool has been named Salus and will focus on the entire nation, however, it has the ability to narrow in on specific zip codes and individual stores. Its initial deployment interacts with information systems from the US National Gaurd and Northern Command.

