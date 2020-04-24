Air pollution in northern India has hit a 20-year low, NASA report says

Over the past several years, India, particularly New Delhi, has been experiencing hazardous levels of air pollution during the winter season. However, according to NASA, due to the nationwide coronavirus lockdown, the air pollution levels in the capital city of New Delhi have dropped to a 20 year low.

NASA created a series of maps that plot the aerosol levels in Northern India during the same six day period of March 31 to April 5 over the past four years. NASA stated that they knew changes in atmospheric composition in major cities was highly likely due to the shutdowns. However, aerosol values in India are extremely low for the time of year.