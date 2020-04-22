DoppelPaymer Ransomware hits Los Angeles County city, leaks files

The DoppelPaymer Ransomware has reportedly attacked the City of Torrance in the LA metropolitan area of California. The attackers unencrypted data stolen and encrypted devices, demanding 100 bitcoin in ransom for a decryptor. The threat actors also published sensitive files, threatening to leak more if the ransom request is not fulfilled.

DoppelPaymer previously created a site where they publish stolen data of victims who do not pay ransom in February of 2020. The site, titled “Dopple Leaks,” serves to scare entities targeted by the ransomware into paying the ransom. DoppelPaymer has not added a page to the site called “City of Torrance, CA” which contains leaked file archives the group claims were stolen from the City during the attack.

