Several US citizens in Beirut have spoken out about declining repatriation offers from the US, citing skyrocketing cases in the US and claiming that Lebanon may be safer. Last week, the US government announced that it would fly its citizens and permanent residents back to the US on chartered flights. The flight tickets were priced at $2,500 per person, and some Americans abroad took to Twitter to publicly decline the offer.

Some citizens stated they did not accept the US Embassy offer due to cases rapidly increasing in the US while others claim they felt safer in Beirut than in their hometowns. It is estimated that tens of thousands of US citizens currently live in Lebanon, however, the chartered flight left on April 5 with only 95 seats filled.

Read More: US citizens in Lebanon decline repatriation offer, saying it’s ‘safer’ in Beirut