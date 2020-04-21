Twitter Fails to Obtain Permission to Disclose Surveillance Requests

Recently, the US government declared that Twitter’s release of transparency reports could harm national security. Twitter has been releasing the reports since 2012, in which they provide information on legal requests for account information and content removal, as well as copyright and trademark notices, platform manipulation and advertisers. The reports share numbers on the non-government and government legal requests it receives within a given time frame.

In 2014, companies such as Twitter were given permission to disclose some information on the national security requests they receive in very large ranges such as between 0 and 499 requests. Last week, federal judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers ruled in favor of the government, banning such “transparency reports” as they were produced since 2012. Twitter stated that it was disappointed in the decision and that it will continue to push for transparency.

