Ghana lifts lockdown, citing improved testing and ‘severe’ impact on the poor

21 Apr 2020 OODA Analyst

After just three weeks, Ghanian President Nana Akufo-Addo has lifted lockdown measures in two cities, stating that there had been improved COVID-19 testing and that the impact of the restrictions had been severe on the poor and vulnerable populations in the country. Nonessential businesses in Accra and Kumasi will be able to re-open on Monday and residents will be allowed to return to work. However, Akufo-Addo stressed that social distancing will remain important even as the lockdown on the two largest cities in Ghana are lifted.

Akufo-Addo also stated on Sunday that the decision did not mean that the government was completely letting its guard down regarding the pandemic, as public gatherings and school closures are still in effect. Akufo-Addo also urged Ghanaians to wear masks when going outside. The country currently has 1,042 cases and nine deaths, however, officials are awaiting test results of 18,000 samples.

