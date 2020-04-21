News BriefsTechnology

Forget Travel Vouchers, Airlines Should Give Customers Cash Back, Senators Say

21 Apr 2020 OODA Analyst

On Friday, four Senate Democrats revealed that major domestic airlines currently have roughly $10 billion from canceled flights due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In a joint statement, the Senators stated that the companies should release customers’ money through full cash refunds rather than travel vouchers. This would affect all consumers who were forced to cancel flights due to the public health emergency.

The Senators stated that the pandemic and business closures due to lockdown measures have put a financial strain on millions of Americans. If there were to receive the money from canceled flights back in their pockets, it would provide relief and a significant stimulus for families who are struggling with unemployment and temporary lay-offs. The airline industry, after being hit hard by travel bans, received $25 billion in coronavirus aid through Congress’ $2 trillion stimulus bill.

