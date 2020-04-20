Global RiskNews Briefs

Protests erupt again over coronavirus shelter-in-place orders. Here’s why governors aren’t budging

20 Apr 2020 OODA Analyst

Protests over COVID-19 lockdown erupted over several states this past weekend. However, state governors have stated that they will not end lockdown measures early. Health care workers in Denver stood in the streets in counter-protest against those fighting to end lockdowns. In Denver, protesters ordered the stay-at-home order to be lifted on Sunday. Many protestors carried signs reading “shutdown the shutdown,” and “freedom over fear.”

While the protesters argue that the shutdowns have been financially devastating, governors have stated that there is no reason to reopen businesses and resume life as usual, highlighting the fact that it is important that everyone does their part to protect vulnerable populations. Protesters stated that they understand the health risks, but believe that it is their right to assume these risks through free choice without government coercion.

