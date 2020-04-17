Wuhan officials have revised the city’s coronavirus death toll up by 50%

After speculation that China’s COVID-19 death toll may be much higher than reported, the country has revised the official total, increasing the number of deaths attributed to the pandemic by more than a third. In Wuhan, officials reported that there may be 1,290 more deaths than originally reported as well as an additional 325 cases.

After this raise, the total number of cases reported in Wuhan is 50,333 with 3,869 deaths. The previous death toll for Wuhan, where the virus originated, was 2,579. Therefore, the revised figure marks a 50% increase in the number of deaths attributed to COVID-19. Officials claim that the deaths have initially gone uncounted because in the early stages of the pandemic and before the virus was identified, some people died at home.