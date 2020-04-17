Could Return of Ghost Squad Hackers Signal Rise in COVID-19-Related Hactivism?

During the COVID-19 pandemic, a group of hackers called the Ghost Squad Hackers (GSH) have been active again after a fairly quiet few years. The group is an offshoot of the hacktivist group Anonymous. A blog post by Vigilante, a cyberthreat intelligence firm, stated that the recent hacks conducted by the group may be an effort to undermine public confidence in the government at a critical time.

Vigilante’s director of intelligence thinks that similar attacks could follow, either from GSH or other hacktivists groups, representing a resurgence in hacktivism during the COVID-19 pandemic. Vigilante stated that the US remains a highly desirable target for these groups and that they may target struggling countries such as Italy or Spain. More of the incidents are detachments, which is a common hacktivist tactic.

