Could Return of Ghost Squad Hackers Signal Rise in COVID-19-Related Hactivism?

17 Apr 2020 OODA Analyst

During the COVID-19 pandemic, a group of hackers called the Ghost Squad Hackers (GSH) have been active again after a fairly quiet few years. The group is an offshoot of the hacktivist group Anonymous. A blog post by Vigilante, a cyberthreat intelligence firm, stated that the recent hacks conducted by the group may be an effort to undermine public confidence in the government at a critical time.

Vigilante’s director of intelligence thinks that similar attacks could follow, either from GSH or other hacktivists groups, representing a resurgence in hacktivism during the COVID-19 pandemic. Vigilante stated that the US remains a highly desirable target for these groups and that they may target struggling countries such as Italy or Spain. More of the incidents are detachments, which is a common hacktivist tactic.

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

