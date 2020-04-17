Coronavirus: Africa could be next epicentre, WHO warns

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), Africa could be the next region to be hit by the COVID-19 outbreak, following behind Asia, Europe, and North America. Across the continent so far, there have been almost 1,000 deaths and 19,000 infections, however, these rates are drastically lower than those exhibited in Europe and the US.

WHO has stated that the virus appears to be spreading away from African capitals, presenting a risk in terms of proper medical care. WHO also highlighted the fact that the continent is not equipped to handle a pandemic and does not have a proper amount of ventilators. North Africa remains the most affected region with Algeria, Egypt, and Morocco having the most cases and deaths.

