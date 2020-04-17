Alleged Zoom Zero-Days for Windows, MacOS for Sale, Report

New Zoom zero-days have allegedly been discovered for sale, effecting Windows and macOS. Hackers have claimed that they discovered two zero-day vulnerabilities for the Zoom video conferencing platform, being sold online for $500,000. The zero-days may allow threat actors to spy on private video conferences hosted through Zoom and exploit a target’s system.

The flaws target both Windows and macOS operating systems, according to Vice Motherboard, who published a report recently. The article states that hackers are asking $500,00 for the Windows exploit according to two anonymous cybersecurity zero-day brokers who stated that hackers had approached them trying to sell the vulnerabilities. However, the brokers have not yet reviewed the actual code and are basing their opinion on what the hackers have advertized.