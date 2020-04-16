San Francisco Airport Attack Linked to Russian State Hackers

Last month, the San Francisco International Airport (SFO) was the victim of a cyberattack. This week, the airport revealed that the attack had been carried out by state-sponsored Russian hackers. The airport revealed the attack last week, stating that two of its websites were under attack for a period of time in March.

In the attacks, a threat actor inserted malicious computer code onto the websites, stealing users’ login credentials. Rumors spread that the attackers were Magecart digital skimming hackers, however, according to SFO, this information is not true. SFO conducted investigations that concluded the attacks were linked to Russian state hackers who were not searching for credentials to the hacked sites, but rather the visitor’s own Windows credentials.

