Global RiskNews Briefs

Coronavirus: 668 infected on French aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle

16 Apr 2020 OODA Analyst

France’s aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle has been hit with a COVID-19 outbreak, as a third of the sailors aboard the ship contracted the virus. Of the 2,000 sailors, 668 have been infected. The navy stated that an escorting frigate and carrier pilots are also in quarantine, however, nearly all of the cases are still on board.

Twenty of the sailors are in the hospital while one is in intensive care. The ship returned to the port of Toulon, France, early after the outbreak became apparent. Officials stated that there are likely more infections, as 30% of the results are not in yet. A familiar incident happened earlier this month when the USS Theodore Roosevelt, a US aircraft carrier, reported 600 COVID-19 cases.

Read More: Coronavirus: 668 infected on French aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

China tries to revive economy but consumer engine sputters

April 16, 2020

PPE, COVID-19 Medical Supplies Targeted by BEC Scams

April 16, 2020
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2