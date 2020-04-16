Coronavirus: 668 infected on French aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle

France’s aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle has been hit with a COVID-19 outbreak, as a third of the sailors aboard the ship contracted the virus. Of the 2,000 sailors, 668 have been infected. The navy stated that an escorting frigate and carrier pilots are also in quarantine, however, nearly all of the cases are still on board.

Twenty of the sailors are in the hospital while one is in intensive care. The ship returned to the port of Toulon, France, early after the outbreak became apparent. Officials stated that there are likely more infections, as 30% of the results are not in yet. A familiar incident happened earlier this month when the USS Theodore Roosevelt, a US aircraft carrier, reported 600 COVID-19 cases.

