RagnarLocker ransomware hits EDP energy giant, asks for €10M

The Ragnar Locker ransomware has encrypted the Portuguese multinational energy company Energias de Portugal’s (EDP) systems, demanding a massive $10.9 million in ransom (1590 BTC). The group is the latest to be attacked by the Ragnar Locker ransomware operators and is one of the largest in the energy sector. EDP is also the 4th largest producer of wind energy, present in 19 countries and 4 continents as well as hosting 11,500 employees.

EDP delivers energy to more than 11 million customers globally. Ragnar Locker ransomware operators claim to have accessed over 10 TB of sensitive files, threatening to leak the data if ransom is not paid. The group posted a few screenshots as “proof of possession,” stating that they will publish the information in journals and blogs and notify clients and partners as well as competitors.

