NIH, FDA and VA 3D-Printing Collaboration Turns to Ventilator Parts

A collaboration between the National Institute of Health, Food and Drug Administration, and the Veterans Affairs Department has already produced 12 different personal protective equipment (PPE) designs that have been approved for clinical use. The 3D printing partnership achieved this in just a matter of weeks, aiding healthcare workers on the front lines of the pandemic.

3D printed items that have been approved for clinical use thus far include face masks, shields, and other facial protective wear, however, the VA plans to divert some of its resources to begin testing 3D printed ventilator parts this week. The interagency collaboration has potentially changed the future of medical 3D printing and manufacturing after their substantial progress for the timeline.

