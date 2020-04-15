CyberNews Briefs

Microsoft opens AccountGuard to healthcare providers on the COVID-19 front lines

15 Apr 2020 OODA Analyst

Today, Microsoft makes its AccountGaurd anti-phishing protection services free for healthcare organizations who are working on the front lines of the current pandemic. The service was previously only provided to a very small number of admitted users. AccountGaurd includes features that protect email accounts against spear-phishing emails. Until now, the service has only been available to political campaigns, election officials, and other similar organizations.

AccountGaurd also provides notification in the event of a threat or compromise by a nation-state actor, as well as notification if the organization or individual’s hotmail.com or outlook.com accounts have been threatened or compromised. On top of this, the services provide a direct line to Microsoft’s Customer Security and Trust team and access to cybersecurity webinars and workshops.

