US consumers report $12M in COVID-19 scam losses since January

14 Apr 2020 OODA Analyst

Today, the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) stated that $12 million has been lost to COVID-19 themed scams. The FTC analyzed more than 16,000 COVID-19 related consumer reports the agency has received since January 2020. The median consumer loss was $570, according to the agency.

California reported the most complaints of COVID-19 related cybercrime, with Florida, New York, and Texas following close behind. Scammers have been ramping up their cyber campaigns, using the current pandemic to lure victims into clicking malicious links and attachments. The FTC warned consumers of this in February, stating that the threat actors were taking advantage of fears surrounding the virus.

