One third of NHS staff and key workers tested in the UK have coronavirus, amid concerns over access to protective equipment

London released data on Monday showing that one-third of UK’s NHS staff and key workers have returned positive COVID-19 test results. Of the 16,888 people who are considered essential workers and their households and who have shown symptoms have been tested. 5,733 (34%) have tested positive for the virus.

However, health workers who are not symptomatic and live alone do not meet the country’s criteria for testing, and therefore this figure does not represent all workers necessarily. The government has been under pressure to increase testing for NHS workers and their families over the past few weeks, as others call to improve access to PPE.