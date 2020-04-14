North Korea fires barrage of missiles from ground and air

South Korea’s military reported that North Korea launched several missiles fired from the ground and from fighter jets on Tuesday. The missiles landed in the waters off of North Korea’s east coast in a show of force right before a key state anniversary in the North and parliamentary elections in the South. The launches are the latest in a series of recent weapons tests amid stalled nuclear talks.

The weapons launched by North Korea flew roughly 93 miles at a low altitude. The missiles are believed to be cruise missiles, meaning that this is the country’s first cruise missile launch in about three years. Also on Tuesday, North Korea launched Sukhoi-class fighter jets that fired air-to-surface missiles towards the same waters. North Korea is seemingly resuming its military drills that were previously scaled back due to COVID-19 concerns.

