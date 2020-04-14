News BriefsTechnology

How Homeland Security’s Biosurveillance Arm Uses Tech To Track a Pandemic

14 Apr 2020 OODA Analyst

According to a recent announcement, the Homeland Security Department’s National Biosurveillance Integration Center (NBIC) is tapping into new advanced technologies to help the government combat the COVID-19 pandemic that has taken the world by storm. The agency will analyze, integrate, and dispense critical data and information about health, adding that they had been tracking the virus since January 2, which allows them to offer early situational awareness.

Biosurveillance operations have shifted due to the pandemic, and technological tools have been helping countries to trace and fight the virus. Biofeed, a custom-designed data collection, and analysis system uses machine learning and natural language processing to identify relevant biological information in events such as a pandemic. Biofeed will support daily biosurveillance operations, mining data from more than 800,00 sources published in 90 languages.

Read More: How Homeland Security’s Biosurveillance Arm Uses Tech To Track a Pandemic

