A fire that began dangerously close to the abandoned Chernobyl nuclear plant has been successfully contained according to Ukrainian officials. On Tuesday, Ukraine stated that although there is still a risk due to small fires on the forest floor, there is no large open fire left.

The fire brought up fears that the blaze could threaten the Chernobyl site, where there was a nuclear catastrophe in 1986. The fire was only one kilometer from the plant at its peak. Although fires are common in the area, Ukraine and Russia stated that this has been the worst fire in decades. Authorities also arrested a 27-year-old man suspected to have a part in starting the blaze.

Read More: Chernobyl fire under control, Ukraine officials say