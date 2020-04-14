500,000 Hacked Zoom Accounts Given Away For Free On The Dark Web

Zoom has seen a dramatic increase in popularity since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic prompted businesses and schools to shift to virtual meetings. However, it seems that new accounts created since then have been secured with old passwords, leaving them more susceptible to hacking attempts.

Cyber risk assessment experts at Cyble have discovered a hacker selling more than 530,000 zoom credentials at extremely cheap prices. Several of Cyble’s clients were among the stolen credentials, which included URLs and Zoom host keys as well. Cyble has confirmed that the credentials were valid.

