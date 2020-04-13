Spain is ‘not yet in de-escalation phase,’ health minister warns

Despite a dropping death rate, Spain’s health minister Salvador Illa warned that the country has not yet reached a “de-escalation phase.” Illa stated that it is necessary that the country continues to practice lockdown measures, and that restrictions in place should not be lifted yet. However, the Spanish government hasn’t been entirely heeding Illa’s advice, and the country announced it will allow certain non-essential workers to return to their offices on Monday.

The country also stated that it plans to slowly increase public transportation operations, including trains and buses. Those returning to work on Monday will practice strict social distancing rules from work. Spain has been able to reduce its rate of infection and the number of daily deaths since the spread of the virus began.