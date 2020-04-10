Wi-Fi Peeks into Buildings to Check Social Distancing

A new tool that went live on April 3 allows college administrators to monitor buildings using Wi-Fi technology to ensure that people are practicing social distancing to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The tech allows these administrators to identify locations on campus where concentrations of people are high, aiding them in making decisions about what buildings may remain open and what actions are necessary to combat the pandemic.

The tech can also offer information on the effectiveness of policies currently in place, such as when lecture halls were closed off to students and the public if students gathered at a different location. The system has the ability to accumulate information that is useful to administrations without disrupting life on campus through using Wi-Fi signals.

