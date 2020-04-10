Global RiskNews Briefs

US-Mexico border: Thousands of migrants expelled under coronavirus powers

10 Apr 2020 OODA Analyst

To date, the US has expelled more than 6,300 undocumented migrants on the border with Mexico since the beginning of the COVID-19 crisis, using emergency pandemic powers to curb the coronavirus spread by deporting the individuals. A measure put in place on March 21 allows officials to override immigration laws, which expedites the removal process. At the southern border,

The deportation has been controversial, as critics say that the order is being used as an extension of the US’s crackdown on illegal immigration rather than to prevent COVID-19. Overall, illegal border crossings have fallen due to travel restrictions and the ongoing pandemic. The US CDC has banned the entry of foreigners that pose a danger to the spread of the disease.

Read More: US-Mexico border: Thousands of migrants expelled under coronavirus powers

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

Global deaths linked to coronavirus near 100,000

April 10, 2020

Saudi Arabia declares ceasefire in Yemen over coronavirus

April 10, 2020
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2