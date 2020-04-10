To date, the US has expelled more than 6,300 undocumented migrants on the border with Mexico since the beginning of the COVID-19 crisis, using emergency pandemic powers to curb the coronavirus spread by deporting the individuals. A measure put in place on March 21 allows officials to override immigration laws, which expedites the removal process. At the southern border,

The deportation has been controversial, as critics say that the order is being used as an extension of the US’s crackdown on illegal immigration rather than to prevent COVID-19. Overall, illegal border crossings have fallen due to travel restrictions and the ongoing pandemic. The US CDC has banned the entry of foreigners that pose a danger to the spread of the disease.

Read More: US-Mexico border: Thousands of migrants expelled under coronavirus powers