U.S., UK cyber officials say state-backed hackers taking advantage of outbreak

Cybersecurity officials in the UK and the US have warned that state-backed hackers and cybercriminals are capitalizing on the coronavirus outbreak in their new campaigns, creating cybersecurity concerns. On Wednesday, the US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Agency and Britain’s National Cyber Security Centre published a joint advisory in which they claimed that although the volume of malicious activity has not changed, hackers across the board have been using the pandemic to lure victims.

The CISA stated that the hackers are using these times to exploit and take advantage of public fear and anxiety. The agencies also stated that the cybercriminals and their operations are exploiting telecommunications solutions by passing off their malicious tools as remote collaboration software produced by Zoom and Microsoft. These actors are also targeting VPNs, which are currently being used to allow employees to connect to their offices as they work remotely.

