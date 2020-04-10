Global RiskNews Briefs

Saudi Arabia declares ceasefire in Yemen over coronavirus

10 Apr 2020

In Yemen, the Saudi led coalition has declared a two-week ceasefire as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. The ceasefire between the Saudi coalition and the Houthi rebels, who have been fighting for almost five years, is set to begin Thursday. The move was prompted by the United Nations Secretary-General Antonia Guterres’ request that all hostilities were halted to counter the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

The temporary ceasefire may also pave the way for talks between the Iran-backed Houthi rebels based in Sanaa, the capital of Yemen, and the Saudi backed government in Aden. The ceasefire also creates the environment for the UN to hold a meeting between the two groups under its supervision to discuss mechanisms to implement a permanent ceasefire.

