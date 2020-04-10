According to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University, global fatalities from COVID-19 are nearing 100,000 as countries continue to implement stricter lockdown measures to halt the spread of the virus. Today is Good Friday, a Christian holiday that is typically celebrated throughout the world by going to services, however, this year they have been urged to remain at home.

In the UK, Prime Minister Boris Johnson is out of intensive care and is resting to recover fully from the virus. UK Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick was accused of flouting lockdown rules and traveling over 100 miles to visit his parents. Jenrick has protested that he was traveling to his family home, which is not his primary residence, to deliver items to his parents who are self-isolating as instructed by the UK government. In Singapore, the country suspended the use of Zoom for online education after students received pornographic images in a cybersecurity incident.

Read More: Global deaths linked to coronavirus near 100,000