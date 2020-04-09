Zoom’s fall: Google bans Zoom from staffers’ gear

Last week, Google announced that it will block Zoom from all Google-provided devices, including computers and smartphones. Google stated that they have historically not allowed employees to use unapproved apps for work that are outside of Google’s corporate network. The company informed its employees that Zoom will no longer run on corporate computers as it does not meet Google’s security standards.

Google hosts its own video conferencing service, G Suite Meet, for employees and business users. The company also continues to support free Google Hangouts for users. The announcement came after the country of Taiwan banned government employees from using the popular video conferencing platform and New York schools barred its use as well. Microsoft is also suing Zoom for its security problems.

