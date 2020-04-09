CyberNews Briefs

Zoom’s fall: Google bans Zoom from staffers’ gear

09 Apr 2020 OODA Analyst

Last week, Google announced that it will block Zoom from all Google-provided devices, including computers and smartphones. Google stated that they have historically not allowed employees to use unapproved apps for work that are outside of Google’s corporate network. The company informed its employees that Zoom will no longer run on corporate computers as it does not meet Google’s security standards.

Google hosts its own video conferencing service, G Suite Meet, for employees and business users. The company also continues to support free Google Hangouts for users. The announcement came after the country of Taiwan banned government employees from using the popular video conferencing platform and New York schools barred its use as well. Microsoft is also suing Zoom for its security problems.

Read More: Zoom’s fall: Google bans Zoom from staffers’ gear

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

Over 350,000 Exchange Servers Exposed to Serious RCE Bug

April 9, 2020

‘Fake Fingerprints’ Bypass Scanners with 3D Printing

April 9, 2020
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2