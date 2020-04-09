New US model predicts much higher Covid-19 death toll in UK. But British scientists are skeptical

British scientists have disputed a new coronavirus model that predicts the UK will be the worst-hit European country. The model foresees a much higher death toll from the COVID-19 virus than previously thought. The forecast came from the Insitute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington’s School of Medicine. The report was published on Tuesday and predicts that 66,000 in the UK would die of COVID-19 by August.

However, several well known UK scientists have voiced concerns over the model, stating that it is based on very strong assumptions about the progression of the pandemic. The scientists also stated that models such as the one developed by the University of Washington are subject to change dramatically as new information comes in and new lockdown measures are imposed.