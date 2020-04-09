Global RiskNews Briefs

Half billion more people face poverty due to virus

09 Apr 2020 OODA Analyst

According to a report based on research from King’s College London and the Australian National University, approximately half a billion people could be pushed under their respective poverty lines due to economic fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic. The report states that this will likely occur unless wealthier countries take aggressive and urgent action to aid developing nations.

Oxfam has warned that failing to aid developing countries may result in the fight against poverty being set back by a decade, and up to 30 years in some areas like Africa and the Middle East. The report warns that between 6% and 8% of the global population could face poverty as entire economic sectors are shut down to contain the virus outbreak. The report also states that in Bangladesh, for example, more than a million garment workers have already been laid off or sent home without pay.

Read More: Half billion more people face poverty due to virus

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

U.S. Unemployment Claims Total 6.6 Million Last Week

April 9, 2020

New US model predicts much higher Covid-19 death toll in UK. But British scientists are skeptical

April 9, 2020
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2