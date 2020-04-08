Coronavirus: US records highest death toll in single day

On Tuesday, the US reported the most COVID-19 deaths in a single day since the outbreak began, with more than 1,800 fatalities. This brings the total number of US COVID-19 deaths to almost 13,000, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. The country currently has roughly 398,000 confirmed cases, which represents the most cases of any country in the world. Global cases have hit 1.4 million.

President Trump stated earlier this week that the US may be nearing its peak in terms of cases, reporting that the country may be getting to the top of the curve. The peak of the US infections comes as Wuhan, China, where the pandemic began, ends their 11-week lockdown. A large proportion of Tuesday’s reported deaths came from New York, which is considered the epicenter of the US outbreak. On Tuesday, New York recorded 731 deaths, however, Governor Andrew Cuomo has stated that it appears New York may be nearing the peak of its pandemic as hospital and ICU admissions were down.

