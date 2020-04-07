Virus puts UK PM in intensive care; Japan declares emergency

On Tuesday, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson was transported to an intensive care unit (ICU) due to worsening COVID-19 symptoms. Meanwhile, Japan declared a monthlong state of emergency in Tokyo and six other regions to keep the virus from spreading through the country and devastating its elderly populations. Johnson was reportedly in stable condition and conscious in a London hospital, receiving oxygen. Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab will run the country as the Prime Minister recovers.

Johnson’s fiancee, who is pregnant, is also recovering from the disease but has reportedly experienced mild symptoms so far. Japan’s prime minister made the emergency declaration after an alarming spike in Tokyo infections, but the measures are a request rather than an order, meaning violators will not be penalized. Although Japan has not seen a significant rate of infections and deaths, the country is concerned it may be an easy target for the virus due to its large elderly population. In the US, deaths have reached 11,000 while the country has reported roughly 370,000 infections.

