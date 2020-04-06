US, UK brace for soaring death tolls as pandemic bears down

The US and UK may face an extremely difficult week as the social and financial toll of the COVID-19 pandemic deepens and deaths soar, following in the footsteps of Italy and Spain. New infections in Italy and Spain, however, have been showing signs of slowing. In the UK, Prime Minister Boris Johnson contracted the coronavirus and was hospitalized overnight after persistent symptoms. Mr. Johnson is the first known head of government to be infected with the disease.

World shares rose over the weekend after several hard-hit European regions saw a decrease in daily infection rates, including Spain, Italy, and France. However, authorities still warn that the risk COVID-19 presents remains and the progress could easily be reversed if people stop practicing social distancing and national lockdown are lifted. In the US, health authorities warned that the country still faces the worst days in terms of death and infection rates. In the US, more than 9,600 have died and confirmed infections total over 337,000.

