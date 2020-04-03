CyberNews Briefs

Mozilla will fund open source COVID-19-related technology projects

03 Apr 2020 OODA Analyst

Mozilla has announced that it is offering up to $50,000 to open source technology projects that aim to relieve the tension the COVID-19 pandemic has placed on many countries. The company is gearing up to join other tech giants in aiding solutions to the everyday challenges brought on by the outbreak. Medical solutions have already been introduced by small organizations, individuals, and enterprises alike and due to the extreme need, the solutions have already been deployed by hospitals across the globe.

Hackathons have also been sponsored by governments and various organizations in countries such as Poland, Estonia, China, the UK, Switzerland, India, Malaysia, and others. The main goal of these fundraisers is to bring together individuals from sectors such as medicine, pharmacy, environmental protection, etc. and use different skills to further COVID-19 solutions and developments in the medical, social, and technology sectors.

Read More: Mozilla will fund open source COVID-19-related technology projects

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

DHS Issues Three Warnings on Terrorist, Extremists, and Cyber Threats Relating to COVID-19

April 3, 2020

Bank says virus could cost world $4.1 trillion

April 3, 2020
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2