Mozilla will fund open source COVID-19-related technology projects

Mozilla has announced that it is offering up to $50,000 to open source technology projects that aim to relieve the tension the COVID-19 pandemic has placed on many countries. The company is gearing up to join other tech giants in aiding solutions to the everyday challenges brought on by the outbreak. Medical solutions have already been introduced by small organizations, individuals, and enterprises alike and due to the extreme need, the solutions have already been deployed by hospitals across the globe.

Hackathons have also been sponsored by governments and various organizations in countries such as Poland, Estonia, China, the UK, Switzerland, India, Malaysia, and others. The main goal of these fundraisers is to bring together individuals from sectors such as medicine, pharmacy, environmental protection, etc. and use different skills to further COVID-19 solutions and developments in the medical, social, and technology sectors.

