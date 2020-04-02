There’s now COVID-19 malware that will wipe your PC and rewrite your MBR

Cybercriminals have emerged with a new malware that destroys an infected system by either wiping files or rewriting the computer’s master boot record (MBR). The information security community has identified at least five new strains (some in the wild and others as tests) that operate this way amid the COVID-19 pandemic. All four samples uncovered by cybersecurity experts use a coronavirus theme and are geared towards destruction rather than financial gain.

The most advanced of the four samples were the two that rewrote the MBR sectors, presenting the biggest threat to victims. The malware operaters had advanced technical knowledge as the malware was complicated in nature, involving tinkering with a master boot record. MalwareHunterTeam found the first of the MBR rewriters and published a report on SonicWall earlier this week.

