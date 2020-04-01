NATO Report Warns of New Authoritarian Chinese Splinternet

The Chinese government, according to a new NATO report, plans to create a new internet architecture that could potentially broaden the threat landscape, destabilize privacy, and fragment the global internet. The report also states that the standardization was first proposed at the UN’s International Telecommunication Union last September. The plan calls to replace the current TCP/IP model, naming the revamped one “New IP.”

The effort is being led by Huawei, China’s state-run telco and the Chinese government. The plans claim that the current TCP/IP is incapable of supporting necessary cyber and tech advances, including those in IoT, space-terrestrial communications, and holographic communications. The plans state that the current model hosts major security vulnerabilities that would be fixed in China’s new system. However, NATO remains extremely apprehensive of the plans.

