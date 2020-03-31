News BriefsTechnology

NSW Police signs six-year biometric identification deal

31 Mar 2020 OODA Analyst

The New South Wales Police Force has allegedly renewed a contract with an identity solutions firm called Idemia for biometric identification. The new contract will last for six years as Idemia works to support and maintain LiveScan, technology that processes and books criminals’ biometric data. The deal affects 142 police stations across New South Wales. Idemia’s president stated that the contract renewal only furthers the relationship between the New South Wales Police Force that the two organizations have maintained for two decades.

Idemia currently has clients in 180 different countries as it works to develop cutting edge biometric technology for police stations and other agencies across the globe. Its LiveScan tech is currently in use in Queensland, Victoria, and the Northern Territory in addition to New South Wales. In Western Australia, the state’s Police Force is currently deploying the use of drones to enforce quarantine restrictions placed on individuals as a result of the pandemic.

Read More: NSW Police signs six-year biometric identification deal

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

Medtronic Gives Away Ventilator Design Specs In Coronavirus Fight, Ahead Of Tesla Alliance

March 31, 2020

FCC Issues Waiver For Telecom Supporting Zoom and WebEx Traffic

March 30, 2020
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2