4.9 million Georgians have their information leaked when it was published by a hacking forum over the weekend. The data included the information of deceased citizens who had voted and the information exposed included full names, home addresses, dates of birth, ID numbers and mobile phone numbers. The information was shared publicly through a Microsoft Access database file that was 1.04 GB.

The data breach was discovered by Under the Breach, a data monitoring company, who published the information, which included 4,934,863 records. The information also included the details of millions of deceased voters. In the Georgia census, the country reported that it had 3.7 million citizens, of which are underage and therefore ineligible for voting. It remains unclear who shared the information.

Read More: Voter records for the entire country of Georgia published online