Spain minister sees hope as infection rate falls

30 Mar 2020 OODA Analyst

Spain has now reported a total of 7,340 deaths after the weekend brought an additional 812 deaths. However, the country has reported that the rise in cases appears to be plateauing, giving the country hope for a light at the end of the tunnel. Prince Charles has been released from self-isolation after testing positive for COVID-19 last week as the UK sends roughly 20,000 former NHS staff back to work. The US has also announced that its guidelines on social distancing will be in effect until at least April 30.

Globally, there are now 730,000 infections and almost 35,000 deaths spanning across several different countries with the US in the lead for the highest number of infections. The Tokyo Olympics have been postponed as a result of the pandemic, and the games will now be on the 23 of July to the 8 of August 2021.

