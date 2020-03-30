China Gets Back to Work While U.S. Extends Coronavirus Shutdowns

After China lifted tight coronavirus restrictions, almost all of the country’s major industrial companies have resumed production according to the government. On the opposite side of the spectrum, the US confirmed that measures to prevent the spread of the virus will remain in place until April 30. Many businesses are expected to be closed or at least operate at a reduced capacity during this period. The decision to prolong the restrictions shows that President Trump, who had been hoping to ease restrictions in the next few days to limit the economic damage, has shifted his policy.

The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 has reached 735,000 infections across 177 countries while deaths reached almost 35,000 according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University in Maryland. Although over 154,000 people have recovered globally, the number of infections has doubled in a week, led by major increases in Europe as well as the US and Iran. Now, coronavirus deaths outside mainland China are roughly nine times that of China.

